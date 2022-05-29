Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. 6,028,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

