Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 2,409,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

