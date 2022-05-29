CBC.network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,822.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $86,822.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,932.76 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001729 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

