Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Up 77.2% in May

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the April 30th total of 336,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 110,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

