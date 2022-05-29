Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 90,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

