Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $9.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.