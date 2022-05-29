Centrifuge (CFG) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.17 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $72.17 million and $287,825.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 638.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.