China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CICHY stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

