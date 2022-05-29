China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

