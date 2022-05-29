Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.42 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,543.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

