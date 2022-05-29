Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.93

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.93 and traded as low as C$14.78. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 375,519 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

