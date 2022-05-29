Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

