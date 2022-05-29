Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

