Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 88 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($1.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05.

In other news, insider John Gulliver acquired 86,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £49,084.98 ($61,765.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

