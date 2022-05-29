ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,979 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Molecular Templates worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

MTEM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

