ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,744 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 359.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

