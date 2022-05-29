ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $50.01 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

