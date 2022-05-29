Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE HLF opened at C$12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$403.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.59.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$284.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

