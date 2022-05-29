Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

