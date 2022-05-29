Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 313 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

