Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFTA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

