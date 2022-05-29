Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

