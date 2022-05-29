Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

