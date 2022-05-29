Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

KBWB stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.