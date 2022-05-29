Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period.
KBWB stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.