Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

CGW opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

