Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Lifted by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 7.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $45,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.91. 5,012,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

