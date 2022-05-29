CLP Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. CLP has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLPHY shares. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

