CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.95

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.95 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.91). CLS shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,023,148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £937.01 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other CLS news, insider William Holland purchased 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,981.12 ($10,042.93). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.54), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($87,960.36).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

