Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cohu by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $238,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

