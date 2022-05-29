CoinLoan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $351,261.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.96 or 0.00068451 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $351,261.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

