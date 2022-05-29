Columbia Asset Management Acquires 49 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.92.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $583.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

