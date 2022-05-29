Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.73) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($5.98) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

