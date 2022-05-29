Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE WPC opened at $85.15 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

