Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

SONY stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

