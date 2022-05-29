Columbia Asset Management Has $1.22 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $50.18 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

