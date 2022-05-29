Columbia Asset Management Has $5.02 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of UPS opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.