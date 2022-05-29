Columbia Asset Management Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $583.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.56.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

