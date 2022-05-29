Columbia Asset Management Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average of $161.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.68 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.