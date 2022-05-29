Columbia Asset Management Sells 313 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $308.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

