Columbia Asset Management Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.