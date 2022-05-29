Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $77.32 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.