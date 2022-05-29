COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $71.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 267,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

