Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $56.09 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Compound has a market capitalization of $399.71 million and $62.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $56.09 or 0.00193890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 68% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,125,939 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.