Conflux Network (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.89 or 0.06162669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00218167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00620716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.00631459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00078766 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004421 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.