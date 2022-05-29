Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CSTM opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

