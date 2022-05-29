Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

