Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 906 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $226.14.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

