Continuum Advisory LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.51 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

