Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

