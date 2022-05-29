Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 904 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

